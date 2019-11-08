Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2019) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,463,768 stock options to its directors, officers and employees, of which 2,880,350 were granted to its directors and officers. The stock options vest between one to three years, have an exercise price of $0.145 per share and will expire between November 8, 2021 and November 8, 2023. As of the date hereof and after the grant of the options described above, the total number of Pine Cliff common shares reserved for issuance pursuant to stock options outstanding is 30,491,730, which represents 9.3% of common shares outstanding.

