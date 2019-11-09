Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures Announces Notice of Arbitration

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2019 / Premium cannabis brand company Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE:ORCD)(OTCPK:ORVRF) ("Orchid" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated October 28, 2019 announcing that it terminated the First Amended and Restated Asset Purchase Agreement dated July 29, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Orchid and GreenBloom Cannabis Company (the "Seller"), it has received formal notice that the Seller is seeking formal arbitration to resolve the disputes among the parties related to the Agreement and the termination thereof. The Company intends to vigorously defend its interests and the interests of its shareholders.

ABOUT ORCHID ESSENTIALS

Orchid Essentials is an Irvine, Calif.-based brand that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium vape products. Orchid's product lines are currently sold in 350+ dispensaries across California and Oregon and are handcrafted and designed for maximum flavor and overall enjoyment. The company's proven processes and passion for what it does carry through into its products. The end result is an unparalleled experience for new and practiced cannabis users alike. Orchid plans to expand its brand into new national markets, as well as global markets such as Latin America and Europe. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will execute strategic acquisitions to solidify an integrated cannabis manufacturing and distribution infrastructure with the goal of becoming a dominant premium cannabis brand in the United States. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling revenues, building value-generating partnerships and creating enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/

