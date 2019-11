European shares broke a five-day winning streak on Friday after US President Donald Trump said he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended 0.3 per cent lower after gaining 2.5 per cent over the last five sessions. Madrid's benchmark stock index closed 0.6 per cent lower, logging its worst day in a week and a half. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...