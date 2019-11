Oil prices pared losses on Friday, after earlier falling more than 1% following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 7 cents to $57.08 a barrel. Prices pared losses in midday trade, after Brent reached a session low of $60.66 a barrel and WTI sank to $55.76 a barrel. ...

