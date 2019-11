Sterling edged lower on Friday and is poised for a weekly loss as investors await political developments ahead of Britain's Dec. 12 election. The pound recovered from Thursday's losses, up slightly versus the dollar at $1.2809 but overall down by around 1% since the start of the week. Sterling-dollar implied volatility gauges with one-month durations - expiring just before the election - edged lower, having more than halved since their peak in mid-October . ...

