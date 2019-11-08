Throughout 2019, the 5G chip business has effectively been Qualcomm's to lose — between its Snapdragon 855-series processors and its X50/X55 modems, Qualcomm won the business of almost every company interested in producing a 5G consumer device. Overnight, Vivo confirmed that it has selected Samsung's all-in-one 5G chip, the Exynos 980, to power the new X30 smartphone it's launching next month. To be clear, a single OEM win for Samsung — even from an increasingly popular vendor — isn't likely to keep Qualcomm executives up at night. ...

