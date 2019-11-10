Erste Group: Erste Group Bank AG has won the "Best Private Bank in Central and Eastern Europe" title in the 2019 edition of the Global Private Banking Awards organized jointly by The Banker and PWM. Erste Private Banking also received the "Best Private Bank in Austria 2019" and the "Best Private Bank in Croatia 2019" awards from these two professional journals, both of which are part of the Financial Times group. "It is a great honour to have been voted as the winner of these prestigious awards by so many of the industry's experts for the sixth consecutive time. The award is a testimony to our commitment to excellence and to delivering the highest level of service to our clients," said András Kállay, Head of the Private ...

