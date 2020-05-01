AQSE Growth Market (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: Consultation on proposed changes to the Aquis Stock Exchange 01-May-2020 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) 1st May 2020 In March 2020, NEX Exchange was pleased to announce it had become part of the Aquis Exchange PLC group and has since rebranded as Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE). Today Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) has published a consultation paper and invites feedback on a number of proposed structural, operational and regulatory changes to its markets, in particular the AQSE Growth Market. The discussion paper is available for review at: https://www.nexexchange.com/rules-regulations/consultations/ [1]. AQSE welcomes all feedback and requests that this should be sent to AQSEBusinessDevelopment@aquis.eu by no later than 15 June 2020. The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill, London, EC3V 3QQ Website: www.nexexchange.com [2] Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 61599 EQS News ID: 1034835 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=30a242faa764b92f4e476676c2302509&application_id=1034835&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5aa394f4cf762092d153a116f4f380f8&application_id=1034835&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

