Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from Berneck S.A. to supply a pressurized refining and evaporation system for their third MDF production line in Lages, Brazil. Start-up of the new equipment is scheduled for the end of 2020. The new MDF production line will include the first MDF effluent treatment evaporation plant from Andritz to be installed in Brazil. Futher, the company also has received an order from Steel Dynamics Inc. for the supply of key process equipment for the existing continuous galvanizing line (CGL) #1 furnace at the Columbus, Mississippi plant. The scope of supply includes engineering and delivery of a new Direct Fired Furnace (DFF), new Differential Rapid Jet Cooling (DRJC), and After Pot Coolers (APC). The project will be ...

