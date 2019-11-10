Verbund: Austrian utility company Verbund reported 9m figures. EBITDA rose by 39.5% to Euro 946.1 mn. The reported Group result increased by 59.5%, rising to Euro 450.9 mn. The Group result after adjustment for non-recurring effects climbed by 63.3% to Euro 453.3 mn. The higher prices on the futures markets for wholesale electricity compared with the prior-year period led to higher average sales prices and contributed significantly to the favourable earnings performance, the company says. Assuming an average water supply and an average wind supply in quarter 4/2019, and in light of the opportunities and risks identified, we expect EBITDA to amount to between approximately Euro 1,190 mn and Euro 1,240 mn and the Group result to between approximately Euro 540 mn and Euro 580 mn for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...