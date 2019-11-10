MentionWorth Media: Companies Like 'Boogle' Are Finally Ready to Address Net-Neutrality and Data Privacy On a Global Scale

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2019 / Earlier this week, Mark Zuckerberg returned to Capitol Hill to testify before Congress on the scrutiny surrounding Facebook's cryptocurrency, Libra. As predicted by many lawmakers, regulators, and the general public, it became very evident that neither Zuckerberg nor Facebook are ready to journey down the path of digital currency, let alone the ethical route of general accountability.

In our digital age where Silicon Valley and tech giants control how, when, and where consumer information is used, it has forced consumers to take a closer look at the information they are voluntarily giving up in exchange for gaining access to these platforms and services.

Forget digital money and cryptocurrencies for a minute, and instead, look to the power of blockchain technology and the benefit it brings to the tech space to address issues that plagues our global economy.

Created as an answer to the weighing issue of these internet giants controlling our data and infringing upon our privacy, Boogle is search engine that claims to be one of the very first to achieve its own version of "net-neutrality', providing users with one thing-a free, open, and autonomous mechanism for searching the internet, without concerns of internet protocol discrimination, IP address exploitation, and monopolistic control and price manipulation by internet service providers.

Headquartered in Singapore, Boogle's censorship-free search engine is built entirely by its user community, like Everipedia's platform addressing the serious fallbacks Wikipedia has continuously failed to address and operated entirely on the Blockchain. The company's announcement comes after a strenuous two-year research and development process, with a successful test-run of its beta version platform among its initial subscriber base.

So, how does this platform differ from other blockchain-based platforms that claim to provide for an autonomous and net-neutral user experience? Boogle encourages users to conduct searches on its platform, in exchange for rewarding users for each search they do with its native cryptocurrency tokens, "BOO" tokens.

The issue surrounding "net-neutrality" has continued to be a nationwide concern in the digital age of the internet and whether our internet service providers really have the right to limit the ways in which content is made readily available and at what speed, to users based on the money they spend. In Boogle's ecosystem, the company claims that all websites are searchable, unless voted off by its users through the keyword filtering process, applying a 40%-and-above consensus rule to the filtering.

"The Internet should be a free and open space where we can get unfiltered access to information," said Patrick Lee, Boogle's co-founder and chief executive officer.

"However, internet giants have a disproportionate amount of control over content and our personal data which have been mined for profits, without our permission. Boogle is a response to these problems, and it seeks to create a search engine built upon a decentralized platform like the Blockchain, which is a secure, network-neutral ecosystem, which is free from any monopoly by any Internet organization or central authority. We are proud to be the first in the world offering this."

To avoid biased-advertisements, similar to claims that Facebook has been forced to address (but has failed to still do, as demonstrated by Zuckerberg's recent testimony before Congress), Boogle operates a cost-efficient advertising model with a "burn-per-click" concept by which users are able to earn BOO tokens from advertisers when they click onto advertisements.

But how can a company like this take on tech giants such as Google, Wikipedia, Facebook, and the like? Largely self-financed with an initial investment of close to $4 million.



But at the end of the day, the public doesn't care for claims and fancy statements. It's all about case studies and what can be proven. Since the rollout of Boogle's 2018 alpha version, and subsequently its beta version, it has amassed over a million subscribers from its key markets in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and South Korea. It has also gained subscribers from Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Mexico, Spain, Kenya, and Russia.



Currently, the company is focused on the Southeast Asia market, with a population of approximately 650 million people-intending to build an entire subscriber base throughout the region by 2022.

