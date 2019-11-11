

Jeffrey Ren, CEO of OKLink, participating in the 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Hong Kong' forum.



Natalie Chan, Deloitte China audit and assurance partner, awarding the 'Hong Kong Rising Star' prize to Jeffrey Ren, CEO of OKLink.

HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - LEAP Holdings Group Limited ("the Group"; Stock code: 1499) is pleased to announce that OKLink Fintech Limited ("OKLink"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, was awarded the "Hong Kong Rising Star" by Deloitte in 2019 HK Tech Fast 20 and Rising Star Program on 8 November 2019. The award recognizes OKLink's leading position in the industry segment and ample room for growth.OKLink focuses on the R&D and application of blockchain technology. The company provides blockchain services and applications, including stablecoin, blockchain, big data, and blockchain asset custodian services. With the Hong Kong government actively promoting technology and innovation, OKLink continues to seek breakthroughs in innovation with leading technology and win-win business model and has become a successful case of diversified development of Hong Kong's technology industry with its broad and high growth potential. (www.oklink.com)Jeffrey Ren, the CEO of OKLink, attended the award ceremony and participated in the panel discussion with the theme of "Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Hong Kong" held on the same day, and Lukas Petrikas, Co-Head of HKEX Innovation Lab, HKEX (388), David Harrity, Managing Director of Growth Propositions of HSBC, and Norma Chu, the founder of DayDayCook, shared their experiences and insights on innovation and technology of Hong Kong.Jeffrey Ren, the CEO of OKLink stated that, "Many local businesses in Hong Kong have given strong support to sci-tech companies, and the Hong Kong government has made a lot of efforts to this end. The new regulations promulgated by the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the news that licenses will be issued to virtual asset exchanges are an intangible support. In this fast-changing era of digital economy, with the support of policies and regulatory environment, innovative sci-tech companies with core technological competences will have much better growth potential and greater market share."The event was hosted by Deloitte China, Cyberport and Hong Kong Science and Technology Park as strategic partners, and was jointly organised by Prizm Group and Spark Ventures as Diamond Sponsors. Other supporting organizations include Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Beyond Ventures, HKEX and Radiant Tech Ventures. The judges conduct a strict review on the founding team, technology innovation, industry prospects and company valuation. Hong Kong Rising Star winners are eligible for the Deloitte China Rising Star Program.Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.