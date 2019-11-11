Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853687 ISIN: JP3435000009 Ticker-Symbol: SON1 
Tradegate
08.11.19
17:48 Uhr
54,42 Euro
-0,53
-0,96 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,48
54,99
10.11.
54,39
54,90
08.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SONY
SONY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SONY CORPORATION54,42-0,96 %