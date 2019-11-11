LONGi received "Best Equipment Supplier Award" from world energy giant Iberdrola in Spain

BILBAO, Spain, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has been elected as "Best Equipment Supplier" by world energy giant Iberdrola at the "Supplier of the Year Awards 2019" ceremony held on October 10 in Bilbao, Spain.

The award for "Best Equipment Supplier" has been awarded to LONGi, recognized for its firm commitment to product value creation and efficiency. LONGi is the only module supplier and the only overseas enterprise among all elected enterprises conducted by Iberdrola. 11 companies in total have been distinguished by Iberdrola this year with its "Supplier of the Year" awards.

The Iberdrola "Supplier of the Year Awards 2019" consists of 10 categories and recognizes the key role of the value chain in achieving the group's strategic projects, underlines the importance of creating an ecosystem of suppliers working with the same objectives and reiterates the commitment to incentivize business management in areas such as sustainable development, safety and quality, innovation, internationalization and job creation.

Li Zhenguo, President of LONGi, attended the grand ceremony among 250 distinguished guests and received the "BestEquipment Supplier Award" from the CEO of Iberdrola Ángeles Santamaría Martín at its global headquarters in Spain. "LONGi always attach great importance to collaborate with Iberdrola as a global partner. The award is a recognition of LONGi's products and services, and a very good beginning of long-term cooperation with Iberdrola to achieve the global goal ofsustainable development," said Li Zhenguo.

Today Iberdrola is one of the leading companies in renewables in the world and maintains a firm commitment for flagging an energy transition that sets up an energy model in which the well-being of people and the preservation of the planet is a priority. Iberdrola envisages the installation in Spain of 3,000 new renewable MW until 2022 and up to 10,000 MW by 2030.

