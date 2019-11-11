Vivo rolls out NEX 3 5G in APAC; shares same vision as Qualcomm to make 5G accessible to all

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivo will enter the APAC 5G market with the launch of NEX 3 with a 5G* version, the company's latest flagship 5G smartphone, in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

NEX 3 5G* version delivers industry-leading capabilities for powerful 5G connectivity and a secure network experience in order to support consumers' desire to lead a freer and smarter life through wireless connectivity. This includes vivo's upgraded 5G-6 antenna design for enhanced signal. Powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G Modem-RF System and UFS 3.0 high-speed flash memory, NEX 3 5G* delivers top computing performance, smooth multitasking capabilities, Multi-Gigabit download speeds, ultra-low latency and robust network reliability. The dual WLAN Acceleration technology in NEX 3 5G* uses two Wi-Fi signal networks at the same time to boost network speed, offering smoother performance without stutters or delays.

To support 5G's high energy consumption, vivo has enhanced NEX 3 5G's* stamina and thermal conductivity. A super capacity battery (4500mAh) gives users the fuel to go through their day without running out of battery. Meanwhile, the Vapor Chamber Cooling System ensures the device can remain cool even with heavy 5G usage.

"Vivo is proud to bring NEX 3 5G* to the market. The company's commitment to expand the use of 5G is not limited to smartphones, however," said Qin Fei, Head of vivo Communications Research Institute. "In line with our '5G + Smart Ecosystem' approach, vivo will provide users with the ultimate upgraded 5G experience through other complementary technologies and products including AR glasses, smart watches, headphones and other wearable devices - all with the ability to provide more comprehensive services across AI platforms. This multi-device, multi-application and multi-scenario approach will help consumers connect to the digital and physical worlds, providing a more personal user experience across all vivo 5G devices." Vivo has accelerated its 5G R&D and pioneered standardization since the company first established its 5G Research Institute in Beijing in 2016. Since then, it has acquired 5G patents and has become one of the key contributors to the 3GPP standard group. At MWC Shanghai 2019, Vivo displays its first commercial 5G smartphone, and showcased its nascent technologies such as the vivo AR Glass and the 5G Cloud Game for the first time.

Vivo has been working closely with Qualcomm Technologies, who shares the same vision as vivo - to make 5G accessible to all with lower prices to make 5G-enabled products affordable for all consumers.

The collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies allows vivo to offer its customers high quality yet cost-effective 5G mobile phones, helping more consumers to be early adopters of the "5G revolution". Next year, vivo plans to offer APAC consumers even more price-friendly 5G smartphones so more consumers can get the best 5G experience.

"Qualcomm Technologies is excited to advance its collaboration with vivo to deliver a 5G future," said ST Liew, vice president, QUALCOMM CDMA Technologies Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd. "Following years of work, 5G has become a commercial reality in 2019, and we know that such breakthroughs can only be achieved through working closely together with the ecosystem. Qualcomm Technologies and vivo plan to continue working together to lead industry initiatives critical to 5G development in APAC."

*Only the NEX 3 5G version supports 5G networks. 5G network coverage is subject to the actual deployment of operators.

About vivo

Vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile products and services. Vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations in San Diego, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou and Taipei. These R&D centres focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design. Vivo has also set up five production bases across China, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Vivo features in offline retail stores in over 1,000 cities worldwide and has over 200 million customers enjoying its mobile products and services.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

