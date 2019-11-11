Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTEB ISIN: CH0363463438 Ticker-Symbol: 19T 
Lang & Schwarz
10.11.19
18:35 Uhr
20,925 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDORSIA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDORSIA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,600
21,250
10.11.
20,120
20,160
06:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IDORSIA
IDORSIA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDORSIA AG20,9250,00 %