Air Partner plc Opens Office in Dubai

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Partner plc ("Air Partner" or "Group"), the global aviation services group, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Dubai as it looks to extend its offering to the Middle East and grow market share in the region.

The office, which is located in Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), offers Air Partner's full suite of Charter solutions, comprising Group Charter, Private Jets and Freight. In addition, clients have access to the Group's Consulting & Training services in Aviation Safety Management and Fatigue Risk Management.

It is headed up by Jobby George, who was recently appointed as General Manager. Jobby has extensive experience in VIP and commercial aviation in the region, having previously worked at Chapman Freeborn in Dubai for nine years, most recently as Commercial Manager for Middle East & India. Prior to this, he held sales and finance roles at Air Partner for five years, also in Dubai.

The Dubai office is the fourth Air Partner office to be opened in the last 18 months, following openings in Los Angeles in June 2018 and Houston and Singapore in early 2019, as the Group continues to invest for future organic growth.

Customers have access to Air Partner's full 24-hour flight operations centre, ensuring they have instant, year-round access to the Group's services and expertise, wherever they are in the world and whatever the time.

Commenting on the expansion, Mark Briffa, CEO of Air Partner, said: "We are delighted to have opened an office in Dubai in line with our strategy to grow our global footprint and expand our reach beyond our established markets. Dubai is one of the world's leading financial hubs and so it was a logical step for us to establish our first office in the Middle East here, given the range of sectors and customers that will benefit from our extensive portfolio of services. We see a wealth of opportunity, both in Dubai itself and the surrounding areas, and are excited about our future in the Middle Eastern market. It's an exciting time for the city as it gears up for Expo 2020 Dubai next year and we look forward to being part of it as we support new and existing customers."

A dedicated website for the region can be found at www.airpartner.com/ar/.

