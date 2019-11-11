Wirecard Announces Strategic Partnership With HERE Mobility to Launch Integrated Smart Mobility Solutions

HERE Mobility is the world's first neutral, open marketplace connecting real-time mobility supply and demand to drive mobility efficiency, with over 2 million vehicles across Europe , Latin America , and the US

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is collaborating with HERE Mobility, to jointly develop integrated B2B2C payment and mobility services. HERE Mobility is the mobility unit of HERE Technologies, a global leader in location platform services owned by automotive companies including Audi, BMW and Daimler. HERE Mobility operates an open and competitive smart mobility marketplace for all transportation services. Over 2 million vehicles are connected to HERE Mobility's Marketplace across Europe, Latin America, and the US.

Wirecard and HERE Mobility will collaborate on a variety of projects aimed at capitalizing on the payment and geolocation services both companies already offer, including innovation cases in the area of predictive mobility services. Wirecard sees 'Commerce on the Move' as a new megatrend and expects a transaction potential of over EUR 10 billion per year via its platform when all services are rolled out.

An initial project will be to integrate HERE Mobility's Marketplace into boon.PLANET, Wirecard's digital banking and payment app. As a result, boon.PLANET users will be able to search, book and pay for rides using the embedded HERE Mobility Marketplace without leaving the boon.PLANET app.

Wirecard's intelligent digital platform will be able to process customers' geolocation and mobility profiles for additional value added services. Additional projects include offering mobility services with an integrated payment flow for merchants in the travel and leisure industry, including airlines, hotels, restaurants and stadiums. Furthermore, the companies plan to work together in the area of personalized data solutions for businesses and end-consumers leading for example to predictive ride services. It is also planned for Wirecard to act as payment service provider for HERE Mobility.

The cooperation comes at a time when MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) solutions, such as platforms where users can book public and private transportation services without the need of a personal vehicle, are entering the market on a global scale. According to Statista, the mobility services market in Europe is expected to surpass EUR 400 billion by 2030. In China, that figure is set to exceed EUR 580 billion.

"We are excited to enter into a strategic alliance with Wirecard and benefit from the digital payment expertise they bring to the table," commented Liad Itzhak, SVP Head of Mobility at HERE Mobility. "Combined with our smart mobility solutions, we see our joint projects with Wirecard as having an enormous potential to revolutionize mobility services on a global scale."

"As mobility services become a part of consumers' daily lives, and the personal vehicle takes the back seat, we find it essential to be at the forefront of this mobility revolution," added Michael Santner, VP for Strategic Alliances at Wirecard. "Both Wirecard and HERE Mobility will bring the best of their platforms to this cooperation, and we look forward to launching new and exciting projects."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About HERE Mobility:

HERE Mobility is the mobility business unit of HERE Technologies, aiming to democratize the mobility ecosystem in order to achieve mobility efficiency. With its cutting-edge technology, HERE Mobility has created an open and competitive smart mobility marketplace for all transportation services, connecting mobility supply and demand in real-time to empower people and businesses worldwide. By providing the right tools and technologies, HERE Mobility makes MaaS easy to use and accessible for everyone worldwide. Since HERE Mobility's launch in January 2018, transportation suppliers from over 500 cities in Europe, the U.S., and Latin America have joined the HERE Mobility Marketplace with a total of more than 2 million vehicles. The HERE Mobility Marketplace is already operational in dozens of cities worldwide including LA, Amsterdam, Athens and Barcelona and is expected to open in over 100 cities in 2019. Learn more: https://mobility.here.com/

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com