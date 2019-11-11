11 November 2019

Rightmove plc

Directorate change

Rightmove plc (the 'Group') announces that Robyn Perriss has informed the Board that she intends to step down as Finance Director of the Group. This will occur at a date to be agreed in due course, but is expected to be during Q2 2020. Robyn will continue to act as Finance Director for the Group over the coming months and support the recruitment of her successor.

Robyn Perriss said: "It has been an enormous privilege to have been part of the Rightmove journey and its success for more than a decade. I am immensely proud to have worked in such an outstanding and innovative growth business and alongside so many talented Rightmovers. Rightmove is in a strong financial position with exciting opportunities ahead as it continues to innovate to make home moving easier."

Peter Brooks Johnson, CEO said: "Robyn has been a huge asset to Rightmove. In the dozen years she has been with Rightmove, firstly as Financial Controller and latterly as Finance Director, Rightmove's revenue has grown by nearly five times. Robyn has been an integral part of this journey, most notably through guiding our finance function as it has developed during a period of strong growth and ensured that our investors remained informed and fully engaged."

