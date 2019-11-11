Herantis Pharma Oyj: Herantis Pharma Plc commences a directed share issue, contemplates secondary listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden and expands its management team

Herantis Pharma Plc commences a directed share issue, contemplates secondary listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden and expands its management team

Herantis Pharma Plc

Inside information 11 November 2019 at 09:00 EET

The board of directors of Herantis Pharma Oyj ("Herantis" or the "Company") has resolved on a directed share issue of up to 360,000 new shares (the "Offer Shares") in an offering (the "Offering"), which consists of a public offering of up to 360,000 Offer Shares in Sweden (the "Swedish Public Offering") and in Denmark (the "Danish Public Offering", together with the Swedish Public Offering, the "Public Offering") and of private placements to qualified investors and certain other investors in the European Economic Area (the "Private Placement").

The board of directors of the Company may, in the event of an oversubscription, increase the number of Offer Shares offered in the Private Placement by a maximum of 258,018 Offer Shares (the "Upsize Option"). If the Upsize Option is used in full, the number of Offer Shares offered in the Offering may amount up to 618,018 Offer Shares in aggregate. In the Offering, up to 360,000 Offer Shares will be offered in the Public Offering, and the use of the Upsize Option does not increase the number of Offer Shares offered in the Public Offering.

The subscription price of each Offer Share is SEK 71 (the "Subscription Price"). The aggregate maximum amount of the Public Offering is thus SEK 25,560,000.00, which corresponds to EUR 2,491,640.92 based on the average EUR/SEK exchange rate for the calendar year 2018 as published by the European Central Bank.

The subscription period for the Offer Shares will commence on 18 November 2019 at 09:00 Swedish time and is expected to end on 1 December 2019 at 23:59 Swedish time (the "Subscription Period"). The Company may, in its sole discretion, end, shorten, or extend the Subscription Period. Changes to the Subscription Period may be made one or several times, provided, however, that the Subscription Period can end at the earliest on 24 November 2019 at 23:59 Swedish time and it will not be extended beyond 15 December 2019 at 23:59 Swedish time.

The Company will publish an English-language information memorandum in respect of the Offering including the full terms and conditions of the Offering on its website prior to the commencement of the Subscription Period on or around 11 November 2019. The information memorandum will be available on the Company's website at www.herantis.com/information-memorandum.

The Offer Shares will upon consummation of the Offering constitute approximately 5.61 per cent of the outstanding shares in the Company assuming that the Upsize Option is not used. Assuming that the Upsize Option is used in full, the Offer Shares will upon consummation of the Offering constitute 9.25 per cent of the outstanding shares in the Company.

The purpose of the Offering is to fund the Company's business and to broaden the Company's shareholder base in order to implement the trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden ("First North Sweden"), a multilateral trading facility maintained by Nasdaq Stockholm AB ("Nasdaq Stockholm"), and to increase the liquidity of the Company's share.

The Company's primary listing is on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland ("First North Finland"), maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further, the Company intends to make an application to Nasdaq Stockholm to list:

on First North Finland the Offer Shares issued and allotted in the Private Placement and delivered through Euroclear Finland Oy; and

on First North Sweden the Offer Shares issued and allotted in the Public Offering and delivered through Euroclear Sweden AB.

The trading symbol on First North Sweden is expected to be HRNTS, and on First North Finland the trading symbol is HRTIS.

The Offer Shares are expected to be registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on or about 9 December 2019. The Offer Shares will be delivered through Euroclear Sweden AB to investors in the Swedish Public Offering and the Danish Public Offering on or about 10 December 2019. The Offer Shares in the Private Placement will be delivered through Euroclear Finland Oy on or about 10 December 2019.

Provided that Nasdaq Stockholm approves the Company's listing application and the Offering is completed, the Company expects trading with the Offer Shares to commence on First North Sweden and on First North Finland on or about 16 December 2019.

The Company's board of directors may, at its sole discretion (and for any reason), withdraw the Offering. If the Offering is withdrawn, any subscriptions given by investors will be automatically cancelled. A withdrawal of the Offering will be announced by the Company by way of a company release. Further, if the Company's application to list the Offer Shares on First North Finland and First North Sweden is not approved, the Offering will be withdrawn.

"Sweden is among the strongest European markets for public drug development companies", commented Pekka Simula, CEO of Herantis. "In addition, we collaborate with leading Swedish University Hospitals in our clinical development. Therefore a dual-listing in Sweden would be a very natural step in our growth and preparations for the next stage in our drug development programs."

Use of proceeds

Provided that the Offering is subscribed for in full (without the Upsize Option), the Company expects the net proceeds from the Offering together with existing cash funds to finance the Company through the first quarter of 2021, which is beyond the anticipated unblinding of the Company's ongoing randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled clinical studies. The Company currently expects that it will use the existing cash and the net proceeds from the Offering in preparations for the Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical studies of CDNF and Lymfactin, for the preclinical development of a non-invasive CDNF, for strengthening the Company's capital structure, and for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors of Herantis.

The lead manager of the Offering is UB Securities Ltd. Nordnet Bank AB acts as selling agent. Krogerus Attorneys Ltd acts as the legal counsel to the Company as to Finnish law.

Expansion of management team

The Board of Directors of Herantis has also decided on expanding the Company's management team as of 11 November 2019 to include along with CEO Pekka Simula the following persons: Sigrid Booms (Director of Clinical Development), Henri Huttunen (Chief Scientific Officer), Jutta Poutanen (Chief Pharmaceutical Officer) and Antti Vuolanto (Chief Operational Officer).

Herantis Pharma Oyj

Board of Directors

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is an innovative drug development company breaking the boundaries of standard therapeutic approaches. Our regenerative medicine drug candidates, CDNF and Lymfactin, aim to revolutionize the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, and of secondary lymphedema. The shares of Herantis are listed on the First North Finland marketplace run by Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

