Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Vostok New Ventures to release Nine Months Report 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Telephone Conference to be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 17:00 Central European Time (CET)

Stockholm, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok New Ventures Ltd. ("Vostok New Ventures" or the "Company") announces that the report for the third quarter of 2019 will be published on November 13, 2019.

The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 17:00 CET (11:00 a.m. EST) Wednesday November 13, 2019 where Per Brilioth, Managing Director of Vostok New Ventures will be available to comment on the report and the latest developments.

Please call in 5 minutes before the conference starts and stay on the line.

Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): +46 (0)8 566 426 51
Call-in number for the conference call (UK): +44 333 300 08 04
Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 631 913 14 22
Participant PIN code: 70370229#

To take part of the interactive presentation, please log on to:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j49f7gsm

For further information please contact:
Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8-545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.

Attachment

  • vnv_191113_telconf_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/33d97c1d-27da-48b6-b980-aac5bf9adfb5)

