Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion Promotes Their Smart Medical Industry in Phillipines

DAVAO, Phillipines, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The event took place on 8th - 9th November 2019, Davao, Phillipines.

Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion (Stall number 200) stands apart at the Taiwan Expo 2019, SMX Convention center, Davao, Philippines.

The Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion has assembled 8 high-quality health industry companies of Taiwan to present the specialties and strengths of Taiwan's health industry, including:

1. Medical service: Proton and Radiation therapy, reconstructive microsurgery, circadian rhythm sleep disorder, dyschromia treatment, surgical treatment of spinal disease.

2. Smart medical equipments & devices: arthroscopic cartilage regeneration facilitating procedure, extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, glucose monitoring system, digital cloud hearing aid, Q-doh reinvent therapy putty.

3. Others: commercialization of biomaterials, personnel training for medical device commercialized process.

Taiwan has the best medical care system in the world. In 2019, 13 medical institutions of Taiwan have passed JCI (Joint Commission International) accreditation, which is recognized by the global medical community. Taiwan medical service providers have cutting-edge technologies, advanced equipment and excellent services. And most important, the prices are about 1/5 in Europe and America.

Last year, more than 420,000 foreign patients came to Taiwan for medical services, with one-third of those coming from Southeast Asia. Visitors from the Philippines accounted for nearly 29,700 of those seeking treatment in Taiwan.

To enhance the cooperation between Taiwan and Indonesia, TAITRA hosted a medical seminar on November 8, which brought in an abundance of mutual benefits and cooperative opportunities between Indonesia and Taiwan's professional medical expertise, services, and medical technology and systems.

We are proud to welcome all guests to visit the Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion in the Taiwan Expo. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

TAIWAN TRADE CENTER, Manila

Tel:+63-2-5517349,Fax:63-2-85516827

e-mail: manila@taitra.org.tw