Stockholm, November 11, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Bublar Group AB's shares (short name: BUBL) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Bublar Group belongs to the consumer goods sector and is the 50th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Founded in 2015, Bublar Group is a Nordic Extended Reality (XR) technology company specialized in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). Bublar Group provides XR solutions in E-commerce, Training Excellence, Entertainment and Manufacturing. Bublar Group includes the subsidiaries Vobling, specialized in training and industrial applications, Sayduck, specialized in e-commerce and Virtual Brains, specialized in entertainment. Bublar Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "XR lies next to the heart of Bublar Group. XR is more than a digital transformation. It is changing the game. It is changing the way we work, shop and play," said Maria A Grimaldi, CEO of Bublar Group. "We see this as a great opportunity to further develop our business based on our XR technology platform and create value with XR solutions that is fun and engaging. We are proud of the large number of people who wants to take part in our journey and humbled by the trust we have received. We welcome all our new shareholders and look forward to delivering on the trust we have gained." "We welcome Bublar Group to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, where it will make a strong addition to our consumer goods sector" said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Bublar Group operates in an exciting field and we look forward to supporting the company on its continued journey as a Nasdaq listed company." Bublar Group AB has appointed G&W Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com