Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

WKN: A0LBTW ISIN: FI0009014575 Ticker-Symbol: M6Q 
Stuttgart
11.11.19
08:05 Uhr
6,026 Euro
-0,008
-0,13 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Outotec Oyj: Paul Sohlberg appointed interim EVP, President of Minerals Processing business unit at Outotec

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE NOVEMBER 11, 2019 at 09:30 AM

Paul Sohlberg appointed interim EVP, President of Minerals Processing business unit at Outotec

Mr. Paul Sohlberg.

Paul Sohlberg joined Outotec in 2011 and has since 2014 worked as the President of Market Area North & Central America. The current EVP, President of Mineral Processing Business Unit, Kimmo Kontola, has decided to continue his career outside Outotec.

"Paul Sohlberg has versatile experience in business leadership roles at Outotec and Elektrobit. Under Paul's leadership we have seen strong development in North and Central America. I warmly welcome Paul to our Executive Board, where his task will be to further strengthen and develop our growing Minerals Processing business. At the same time, I want to thank Kimmo for his long career and contributions in developing Outotec's Minerals Processing business and wish him all the best in his next career chapter," says Outotec's President and CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Markku Teräsvasara, President and CEO
Tel. +358 20 529 2000

Kaisa Aalto-Luoto, SVP, Human Resources & Communications
Tel. +358 20 529 4005

Emails: firstname.lastname@outotec.com


DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)