Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Share Purchase

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / Centamin announces that Ms Marna Cloete, Non-Executive Director, purchased 15,000 ordinary shares in the Company on Friday 8 November at a price of 112.5 pence per share. Following the purchase, Ms Cloete holds 15,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and persons closely associated with them.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ms Marna Cloete 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 112.462 pence 15,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 15,000 CEY shares 112.462 e) Date of the transaction 8 November 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

SOURCE: Centamin PLC

