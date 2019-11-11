Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2019

WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 
08.11.19
12:23 Uhr
1,320 Euro
-0,014
-1,01 %
11.11.2019 | 08:44
Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Share Purchase

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / Centamin announces that Ms Marna Cloete, Non-Executive Director, purchased 15,000 ordinary shares in the Company on Friday 8 November at a price of 112.5 pence per share. Following the purchase, Ms Cloete holds 15,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and persons closely associated with them.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc
Andrew Pardey, CEO
Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7700 713 738
alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan
Bobby Morse
Chris Judd
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
centamin@buchanan.uk.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ms Marna Cloete

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Centamin plc

b)

LEI

LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

112.462 pence 15,000

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

15,000 CEY shares

112.462

e)

Date of the transaction

8 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/566025/Centamin-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Share-Purchase


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE