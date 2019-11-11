INVISIO Receives Follow-up Order for SEK 25 Million From its New Customer, the Belgian Army

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Thales Belgium INVISIO has received an expected follow-up order from the Belgian army for communication and hearing protection systems. The order value for INVISIO is SEK 25 million and deliveries are planned for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first half of 2020.

In October 2019 INVISIO won the Belgian army's procurement contract for communication and hearing protection solutions. The program aims to protect soldiers' hearing while improving their communication capacity in critical environments.

The order received is the expected follow-up order announced earlier.

It was received in partnership with Thales Belgium, the main contractor for the program.

"Winning the Belgian army's contract in October is significant for INVISIO in that it is one of several indications that the defense and security industry is starting to increase its focus on the need for communication and hearing protection in critical environments. This expected follow-up order means that the partnership is developing according to plan", says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO Communications.

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the President/CEO, on November 11, 2019, at 08.30 CET.

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2018 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto). Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations - connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity - technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their decisive moments. www.thalesgroup.com

About Thales in Belgium

Thales has served the Belgian defence, security, space and transportation markets for more than 50 years. Today, the Group employs more than 800 people at seven sites across Belgium: in Brussels, Charleroi, Genk, Herstal, Leuven, Hasselt and Tubize. Thales supports Belgium's critical infrastructure and service providers (energy, transport, telecoms, banking, water) in their efforts to combat cyberthreats. The company's engineers and experts work alongside customers to provide tailored data encryption solutions and cybersecurity services.

