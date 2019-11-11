AMPD Ventures Inc. Excited to Announce the Launch of its High-Performance Computing (HPC) Platform with its First project, the Learning Factory via the Digital Technology Supercluster (Supercluster)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is proud to announce the roll-out of its high-performance computing (HPC) platform as part of their collaboration with the Digital Technology Supercluster's Learning Factory project. The project was first announced in March 2019 and aims to provide digital solutions for the manufacturing industry. This project will create "virtual reality versions" or digital twins. As a Founding Member, AMPD maintains a board seat and is working with the Supercluster to position British Columbia as a global leader in digitally-enhanced advanced manufacturing.

Before now, creating and finalizing designs for manufacturing facilities has been a costly process. The Learning Factory will integrate the latest in virtual technologies and leverage AMPD's HPC platform to digitally design production lines for advanced aircraft parts. The proceeds from AMPD's partnership with the project is anticipated to be $568,000. The project is a collaborative partnership between Members including Avcorp Industries Inc., Convergent Manufacturing Technologies, and LlamaZOO Interactive Inc. In November 2019, the project was approved for $2.1M in funding from the Digital Technology Supercluster.

"LlamaZOO is excited to be part of the ground-breaking collaboration to build the Learning Factory on the AMPD high performance computing platform, which provides us with a strong foundation for this and future digital twins," said Charles Lavigne, President & CEO, LlamaZOO Interactive Inc one of the partners on this project.

"We're proud to see our Members make progress through their involvement with the Digital Technology Supercluster," said Bill Tam, Co-Founder and COO at the Digital Technology Supercluster. "Partnerships are what makes the Supercluster unique, and it's through a partnership that AMPD's leadership team has been able to leverage the expertise of our internal team and other Members to continue to advance their company".

The project will go live in December 2019 at AMPD's first operational data centre, DC1, for both simulation and virtual-reality visualization utilizing the company's proprietary HPC infrastructure hosted in Vancouver, Canada.

"First and foremost, AMPD is a company which focuses on delivering cutting-edge solutions to real-world problems, and it's our great privilege to be working with our project partners on the Learning Factory Digital Twin and the team at the Digital Technology Supercluster. We expect this to be the first of many partnerships started at Canada's leading technology consortium. In addition to ongoing work with the Supercluster, AMPD is also working on other projects which we will be announcing in the coming days." said Anthony Brown, CEO and co-founder of AMPD Ventures.

"I first met Anthony and his team when I was at Disney Interactive where they were working on our studio infrastructure build with his previous company Seven Group. His passion for technology and how it applies to digital media has allowed AMPD to excel and grow in this space and this project is just one example of what AMPD can do." Howard Donaldson, AMPD Board Member and Director, CEO of Lunar Owl, Past VP and CFO of Electronic Arts Canada, and Past VP Studio Operations, Disney Interactive.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high performance cloud and compute solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and e-sports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization.

We seek Safe Harbor.

About Digital Technology Supercluster

The Digital Technology Supercluster supported by the Government of Canada's Innovation Supercluster Initiative aims to position Canada as a leader in technological innovation. We are changing the face of innovation and transforming traditional business operations by building partnerships, pooling resources and data, and creating new products and services that are commercialized and sold in new markets. Our leadership in digital innovation functions with the speed and impact that no single organization could achieve on its own, and addresses the biggest challenges facing the tech industry and society as a whole.

