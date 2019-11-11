The following information is based on the press release from Cramo Oyj (Cramo) published on November 11, 2019 and may be subject to change. Boels Topholding B.V. has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Cramo, whereby every one (1) Cramo share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of EUR 13.25 per share. If Cramo, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and forwards contracts in Cramo (CRA1V3) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to below. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=745798