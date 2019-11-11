

(Photo from Left) 1) Mr.Supant Mongkolsuthree, Chairman of The Federation of Thai Industries 2) Mr.Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) 3) Mr.Shingo Kuwamura, CEO & President of DENSO International Asia Co., Ltd. 4) H.E. Mr.Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand & 5) Mr. Predee Daochai, Chairman of The Thai Bankers' Association

KARIYA, JAPAN, Nov 11, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation announced it has received the prestigious "Friend of ASEAN" award at the ASEAN Business Awards (ABA) 2019 for its effort in Lean Automation System Integrator (LASI) Project, a collaboration project between Thailand and Japan in developing "System Integrators" for Thailand's Manufacturing Industry.The Awards, the first of its kind in the region, was hosted by the ASEAN Business and Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) to give recognition to the most outstanding and successful companies contributing to ASEAN's economic growth and prosperity. The Friend of ASEAN award specifically recognizes non-ASEAN companies which demonstrated a continuous and increased commitment within the ASEAN community.Lean Automation System Integrator (LASI) Project, established in 2018, is a cooperation between the Ministry of Industry of Thailand (MOI) and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan under Thailand's 4.0 Policy with the objective to develop engineers who specialize in Robotics and Automation as system integrators for "Lean Automation". A concept of Lean Automation developed from DENSO Corporation's 70 years of experience in automotive parts manufacturing and lean automation globally. So far, the project has produced over 100 system integrator graduates in Thailand.DENSO's representative, CEO & President of DENSO International Asia Co., Ltd., Mr.Shingo Kuwamura accepted the award at the awards gala dinner in the presence of H.E. Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister of Thai Government. The event was held at Impact Exhibition Center, Bangkok, Thailand, where ASEAN Summit was also organized.DENSO, as one of the largest global automotive suppliers of advanced technology, systems, and components, headquartered in Japan, established its first manufacturing operation in Thailand in 1972. The company has since expanded its operations across 8 ASEAN countries. DENSO has been an active member of the ASEAN community, contributing to the growth and development of its economies through the key areas of auto parts manufacturing and research & development.Further, DENSO has always put importance in the development of people. To continuously develop skilled human resources for ASEAN, DENSO has established DENSO Training Academy (Thailand), the first overseas regional training center in Thailand. In addition, in May 2018, DENSO was also one of the main supporters in establishing Lean Automation System Integrators (LASI) Learning Factory, located within the vicinity of the Industrial Transformation Center (ITC) in Kluaynamthai, Bangkok. Recently, in the effort to further expand regionally in Thailand under the government project, and the 2nd Lean Automation System Integrators (LASI) Learning Factory was established at Sumipol Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTec) in Rayong at the center of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area.DENSO will continue to support ASEAN communities by transferring various know-how to improve ASEAN manufacturing practice and productivity through the delivery of industrial solutions to factories, such as Factory Automation and Internet of Things (IoT), manufacturing technologies, and educate the locals the principle of "KAIZEN (continuous improvement)" practice, the core-value for manufacturing industry.In order to contribute to a sustainable society, DENSO will provide solutions to social issues through its business activities and thus deliver new value to society. DENSO is promoting initiatives to enhance original programs pursued by the entire Group on a voluntary basis and creating an organizational culture that encourages employee participation in society while focusing on the areas that DENSO has identified as priorities, namely, harmony with the environment, ensuring safety and security in local communities and human resource development.About DensoDENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3% of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.