BLOCKTV Launches the BLTV Engagement Token, to List on Bittrex

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / BLOCKTV, a broadcast news outlet dedicated to the blockchain and digital asset economy has announced the listing of its native BLTV Token on Bittrex Global on November 21.

BLOCKTV is the industry leader in providing video coverage of the rapidly growing DLT and cryptocurrency ecosystem, with daily news, analysis and commentary segments, broadcasting 24 hours a day, seven days a week on www.blocktv.com and through its dozens of distribution partners.

BLTV, an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum Blockchain, is aimed to power a new token economy combining content creators, consumers and advertisers.

The BLTV token enables the operation of an innovative business model for funding quality journalism by removing much of the uncertainty when it comes to user interaction with content and ads.

Eye Prove Technology is an in-house developed proof of engagement mechanism that delivers instant tracking and remuneration for users that scan ads that appear on BLOCKTV's player.

Viewers can then use the tokens they've earned in the Engagement Center, a user interface that allows them to leave comments, vote on content, nominate and rank features and segments that will impact certain elements of BLOCKTV's broadcast coverage.

"As news organizations around the world scramble to look for alternative models to fund their newsrooms, we believe we've found a way to provide maximum transparency and cooperation between the different stakeholders. Over the next year we plan to complete development of our proprietary technological features and roll them out to our community," said Aviram Elad, CEO of BLOCKTV.

"BLOCKTV is determined to remain an independent and forward-looking actor in the hi-tech news industry," said BLOCKTV's Editor-in-Chief Ron Friedman

"We're broadcasting to a young, critical, savvy and engaged audience of early adopters who we believe can recognize the reasoning behind and the potential of such a model and we trust that we can improve and expand with them as partners."

About BLOCKTV

BLOCKTV was launched in the beginning of 2019 as a premier news channel dedicated to delivering quality reporting on the blockchain industry and cryptocurrency markets. It is focused on bringing the most reliable, real-time and in-depth news to blockchain and cryptocurrency communities around the globe. Every day BLOCKTV offers its viewers breaking news, exclusive updates, expert analysis, and opinions by and for the blockchain and cryptocurrency public.

BLOCKTV is the tech industry's fastest-growing media outlet with a reach of upwards of 200,000 people a day through its website, social media channels and its partnership with more than 25 leading crypto news outlets. Since it began broadcasting, BLOCKTV has become the go-to channel for industry leaders and influencers to share their takes on the latest developments in the sphere and break news about their own projects.

The BLOCKTV team is comprised of professionals across the media production spectrum - including journalists, editors, product managers, and technicians - who have built and run 10+ TV/Satellite channels as well as some of the most popular technology sites in the world. BLOCKTV's R&D center boasts a team of veteran engineers, developers and blockchain experts.

