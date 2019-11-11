Investment to Strengthen AkzoNobel's Global Position in Aerospace Coatings

Seabury Capital Group LLC ("Seabury Capital") announced today that its London-based Aerospace and Defense Investment Banking team assisted AkzoNobel, a global leader in aerospace coatings, during its acquisition of French aerospace coatings manufacturer, Mapaero.

The acquisition is intended to strengthen AkzoNobel's global position as an innovative leader in eco-friendly aerospace coatings, notably in the structural and cabin coating sub-segments, and contribute directly towards its 2020 guidance.

"Our team, led by Director of A&D Investment Banking, Nicolas Dellachiesa, assisted AkzoNobel's corporate development group in conducting the key initial negotiations for the Mapaero acquisition," noted Seabury Capital's Senior Managing Director, Corporate Finance and Investment Banking, as well as Seabury Corporate Finance's President CEO Patrick Henry Dowling. "Nicolas's expertise in the A&D and financial sectors was key to giving the AkzoNobel team an edge by providing them with insights on value and what price to offer to Mapaero's shareholders."

Established in 1992 and specializing in sustainable water-based and advanced eco-friendly products, Mapaero operates a production facility in France and has around 140 employees. For details on the transaction and AkzoNobel, visit www.akzonobel.com.

Dellachiesa emphasized the importance of his team's local industry knowledge and connections in successfully assisting the AkzoNobel team in "dealing with complex negotiations where nuance and accurate messaging was critical in resolving outstanding issues."

ABOUT SEABURY CAPITAL GROUP

Seabury Capital Group LLC ("Seabury Capital") operates a number of specialty finance, investment banking, technology, and software companies with a core focus anchored in aviation, aerospace defense, maritime, and financial services technology. Since its founding in 1995, Seabury Capital has taken ownership stakes in software and asset management businesses servicing the aviation and travel industries.

Within the last few years, Seabury Capital has expanded its portfolio by investing in early stage startup companies within the financial technology industry and structured investment products. In addition, Seabury Capital owns and operates FINRA, NFA and FCA regulated investment banking services firms in the U.S. and U.K., respectively, serving external clients as well as assisting the companies in which Seabury Capital has invested.

Seabury Capital has operations in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Chicago, Cordoba, Dallas, Dublin, Durban, Edison (NJ), Guernsey, Hong Kong, Houston, Jersey City, London, Los Angeles, Manila, Minneapolis, Mumbai, Nairobi, Ottawa, Seoul, Shannon, Singapore, Summit (NJ), Stamford (CT), and Tokyo. Reference Seabury Capital at www.seaburycapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005221/en/

Contacts:

John Luth

pr@seaburycapital.com

+1 612 263 6953