The "Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Equipment Type; Dimension, End-use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe semiconductor manufacturing equipment market accounted for US$ 4.92 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 6.53 Bn in 2027.

The integration of electronics in the automotive industry is the key driver that is propelling the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Moreover, the rising demand for semiconductor in advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and IoT based applications are expected to boost the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth in the forecast period.

Over the past two decades, automation in manufacturing has been a constant factor leading to transformation in the factory floor operations, manufacturing employment, as well as the dynamics of the manufacturing sector on the whole. Current trends in the manufacturing industry such as robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence have enabled the machines to match or even outpace humans in a range of activities including the cognitive activities that are required at various levels of manufacturing.

Further, businesses across almost all industry verticals have realized the importance of IoT, communications, and sensors, and have paved the way for the integration of sensors into the devices. Huge demands are further anticipated to be burdened on the semiconductor industry.

The growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment for satiating the exponentially rising needs for semiconductor in IoT based applications is therefore anticipated to grow at a rapid rate in the coming years and boost the opportunities for the market players, owing to this fact, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance their capabilities and boost its position in the market.

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market further.

For instance, a stable political climate leads to a few policies and regulatory changes in the European region. Policies in this region are beneficial for the growth of the business, which is one of the reasons behind the development of the semiconductor industry and IT industry in Europe. However, after the occurrence of BREXIT, Europe has faced major political fluctuations, leading to various policy and regulation alteration.

Nonetheless, the region has managed to keep its political issue away from impacting the business growth in the European areas. The policies in Europe are certainly favorable for the growth of the market owing to the growing industrialization in the provinces, which includes the development of semiconductor components. These initiative provide various benefits to the semiconductor manufacturing equipment based companies located in the region, thus, increasing the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Based on end-use, the Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry segment is leading the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment produces materials using an electrical conductivity between a conductor and insulator. These equipment are used in the fabrication site or facility set up by the Europe semiconductor manufacturers to facilitate the production of semiconductor products such as chips, image sensors, memory.

Further, smart appliances include micro-electromechanical systems, microserver, Bluetooth low energy, and Wi-Fi. These mechanical systems comprise of a comprehensive range of electronic and semiconductor items. Therefore, the players are looking ahead to broaden their manufacturing facility to deploy more semiconductor manufacturing equipment, to maintain a proper balance between demand and supply of semiconductors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis Europe

4. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Integration of Electronics in the Automotive Industry

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Requirement of Continual Changes in Manufacturing Equipment to Meet the Technological Trends

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising demand for Semiconductor in advanced Automation, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT based Applications

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Integration of state-of-the-art packaging techniques in manufacturing equipment

4.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints

5. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Europe Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6. Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Equipment Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Breakdown, By Equipment Type, 2018 2027

6.3 Wafer Manufacturing Equipment

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Wafer Processing Equipment Overview

6.3.3 Inspection and Metrology Equipment Others Overview

6.3.4 Europe Wafer Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.4 Assembly Packaging Equipment

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Dicing Equipment Overview

6.4.3 Bonding Equipment Overview

6.4.4 Packaging Equipment Overview

6.4.5 Test, Evaluation Other Assembly Equipment Overview

6.4.6 Europe Assembly Packaging Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.5 Test Equipment

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Automated Test Equipment Overview

6.5.3 Prober Equipment Overview

6.5.4 Handler Overview

6.5.5 Other Inspection Equipment Overview

6.5.6 Europe Test Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Europe Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7. Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Dimension

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Breakdown, By Dimension, 2018 2027

7.3 2D market

7.4 2.5D Market

7.5 3D Market

8. Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 End-Use

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Breakdown, By End Use, 2018 2027

8.3 Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry

8.4 Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing

8.5 Testing Home

9. Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Country Overview

10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 Merger and Acquisition

10.4 New Development

11. Company Profiles

Advantest Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASML Holding N.V.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

KLA Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

