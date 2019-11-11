The "ICT Business survey 2019: Germany Country Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telekom leads in fixed and mobile network quality in Germany but lags behind its competitors in terms of pricing and customer service; it should address these shortcomings to protect its position, particularly in the fixed market.

The analyst interviewed almost 3000 businesses across 10 countries in 1Q 2019 about their usage and providers of telecoms and ICT services and their satisfaction with these services. 304 of these businesses were in Germany.

This report provides the key findings relating to Germany and analyses how it compares to other countries. It covers fixed and mobile services, cloud, security, and IoT. The report also highlights the key implications for operators.

This report provides:

Net Promoter Scores for fixed and mobile operators

Data on satisfaction levels for the various services aspects for each of the major fixed and mobile operators

Data on cloud penetration growth and the potential for fixed operators to provide cloud services

Analysis of the state of cybersecurity in Germany

Analysis of the potential for operators to enter the ICT market

Data on the state of IoT deployment and development in Germany

Data on routes to market for fixed, mobile and IoT services

Discussion of the key implications for operators.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w9i79

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005253/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900