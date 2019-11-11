Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS) offers investors direct exposure to China for a portion of their portfolio, aiming to deliver long-term capital growth from investing in companies listed in China, and Chinese companies listed elsewhere. Since the trust's inception in April 2010, FCSS's NAV total return has increased by nearly 11% pa. The portfolio has a bias towards mid- and small-cap companies, which tend to be less well researched and potentially mispriced. The manager, Dale Nicholls, is focused on opportunities related to rising domestic consumption, which in his view is unlikely to be disrupted by the ongoing US-China trade dispute.

