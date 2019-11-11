Money Metals Exchange: Sound Money Scholarship Winners Announced

Seven Outstanding Thinkers Earn Nearly $10,000 in Tuition Assistance

EAGLE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / Seven outstanding students beat out more than 100 of their high school and college peers in making the best case for sound money through an international, gold-backed scholarship competition. The winners walked away with almost $10,000 in scholarship awards for their exceptional, thought-provoking essays.

For the fourth-straight year, Money Metals Exchange, the national precious-metals dealer that was recently ranked "Best in the USA," has teamed up with the Sound Money Defense League to offer the first gold-backed scholarship of the modern era.

These groups have set aside 100 ounces of physical gold to reward exemplary students who display a thorough understanding of economics, monetary policy, and sound money.

The 2019 Sound Money Scholarship winners are as follows:

Undergraduate Winners:

First place: Emma Worthington, Fort Hays State University

Second place: Emily Arguelles, 12th grade, Homeschooled

Third place: Spencer Call, University of Utah

Fourth place: Marika Sullivan, Macalester College

Graduate Winners:

First place: Kristoffer Hansen, University of Angers, France

Second place: Sydney Bright, University of Portland

Third place: Ronald Pan, Azusa Pacific University

Upon the selection of these top seven students, the People's Choice Award portion of the contest begins. The People's Choice Award goes to the student whose essay attracts the most page views and interest on social media (shares, likes, retweets, etc., on Facebook and Twitter).

The following blue-ribbon panel of judges selected the finalists:

Jacob Hornberger, Future Freedom Foundation

Dr. Karl-Friedrich Israel, Institute for Economic Policy, Leipzig University

Andrew Moran, LibertyNation

John Tamny, FreedomWorks

Since its creation in 2016, the Sound Money Scholarship has had hundreds of applicants representing more than 250 different high schools, colleges, institutes, and universities across more than 40 states, 5 countries, and 4 continents.

"Students everywhere are waking up to the ongoing devaluation of the Federal Reserve Note, today mislabeled as the "dollar' and the central-bank policy that can negatively impact savers, wage-earners, and retirees especially," said Stefan Gleason, president of Money Metals Exchange.

"Our scholarship gives students the opportunity to display their understanding of economics while lessening the burden of the significantly inflated costs associated with attending college," said Jp Cortez, policy director of the Sound Money Defense League. "This year's competition resulted in the largest turnout we've ever seen, and we expect that trend to continue."

The deadline to submit applications for consideration next year is October 31, 2020. For more information, visit moneymetals.com/scholarship or email scholarship@moneymetals.com.

About Money Metals Exchange and Sound Money Defense:

Money Metals Exchange - a national precious-metals retailer recently named "Best in the USA" by an independent global-ratings group - buys, sells, and securely stores physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

Sound Money Defense League is a public policy group working nationally to promote sound money across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.soundmoneydefense.org/.

