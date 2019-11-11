All-in-one 65" Touch Screen panel delivers enterprise grade video conferencing

AVer Europe is launching the AVer EP65, exclusively available in the UK via Nuvola Distribution with a three-year warranty.

The AVer EP65 is an interactive flat panel featuring Zoom Rooms integration to go along with the latest AVer camera and audio technology, this 65" display can transform any meeting room into a streamlined collaboration hub for both video conferencing and face-to-face brainstorming. The EP65 allows users to interact, take notes, annotate on a shared screen and enable split-screen multitasking.

There's no need to connect external devices to make a video call, as it comes equipped with a 4K camera with Sony Exmor 4K CMOS sensor, 13-element microphone array, and PC module powered by a Windows 10 IoT Intel i7-7700 Processor for true all-in-one capability. The EP65 is a cinch to set up; simply plug in one power cord and enjoy an extremely intuitive user experience in seconds.

Features 4K P-CAP touchscreen with 20 touch points, made of level 7 MoHS toughened glass that is resistant to glare and fingerprints. Users can mount the EP65 on the wall or affix it to a mobile rolling stand to take its powerful features all over the office and create a truly agile workplace.

Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President of Sales Marketing, comments: "We are proud to partner with Zoom and Nuvola to bring the AVer EP65 enterprise quality video conferencing system to the UK."

Nick Chong, Head of Global Services at Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and Zoom Rooms evangelist, comments: "At Zoom we champion simplicity for the user and the AVer EP65 delivers this with its plug and play approach."

Michael Lloyd, Managing Director, Nuvola Distribution Ltd comments: 'We are excited to be spearheading AVer's interactive touchscreen technology into the UK channel.'

AVerEP65 MSRP: 6499 ex VAT

Available from: nuvoladistribution.com

Product Specifications: http://communication.avereurope.com/model/ep65

