Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 08-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.82p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.10p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.98p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.26p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---