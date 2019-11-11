Hotel Botánico & The Oriental Spa Garden Hotel Botánico & The Oriental Spa Garden recognized as Best Destination Spa in Europe 2020 11-Nov-2019 / 11:00 GMT/BST Hotel Botánico & The Oriental Spa Garden recognized as Best Destination Spa in Europe 2020 ****************************************************************************** ************ The Hotel has received the recognition of the publication 'Condé Nast Johansens' at the World Travel Market for Europe and the Mediterranean Tenerife, the Canary Islands Hotel Botánico & The Oriental Spa Garden, located in Puerto de la Cruz on the island of Tenerife, has become the Best Destination Spa in Europe and the Mediterranean 2020, after receiving the Condé Nast Johansens award. This award, of great international prestige, recognizes, thanks to the votes of customers, the excellence of its facilities. This award has been handed out at the World Travel Market fair and joins the other certifications with which Hotel Botánico and its complex The Oriental Spa Garden have been recognized. It values its effort to optimize its services. Among its recent accreditations are, for example, the recognition of Condé Nast Johansens as the best hotel with Spa in Europe and the Mediterranean or the prestigious TUI Holly 2019, with which it has been ranked as one of the 100 best hotels in the world. Hotel Botánico, a commitment to excellence The Hotel Botánico*****GL is a prestigious five-star spa hotel located in the beautiful and peaceful north of Tenerife, with privileged views of the Orotava Valley. The Hotel offers unique suites and first-class facilities that blend magically with its paradisiacal surroundings. The rooms are fully equipped with all kinds of state-of-the-art services and amenities, including a modern noise-control system that ensures a peaceful and pleasant atmosphere. Botánico Slim & Wellness, a unique concept of dietary haute cuisine in Tenerife Under the direction of Patrick Jarno, who has made a name for himself in Brittany with his food concept, the Hotel Botánico has launched this year its Botánico Slim & Wellness concept, a holiday that can only be possible in Puerto de la Cruz, in Tenerife, a place known for having the best climate in the world, 365 days a year. A meticulous programme, developed together with renowned chefs from Brittany, eliminates fat, favours the conscious consumption of proteins and carbohydrates and enhances the original flavours of the ingredients and the freshness of the products. These, cooked in the right proportion, provide a feeling of satiety without compromising on the joy of eating. With this programme, that includes Tai Chi, Yoga, Qigong, Pilates and Meditation classes at The Oriental Spa Garden - recognised as th e best Spa in Europe and the Mediterranean - it is possible to recover a slim figure, vitality and energy that provide well-being and balance of body and mind. More information at: https://hotelbotanico.com/ [1] and https://slimandwellness.com/ [2] https://www.facebook.com/hotelbotanico/ [3] / https://www.instagram.com/hotelbotanico/ [4] / https://twitter.com/hotelbotanico [5] Contact details Comunication department ( +34 922 373 841. - prensa@loroparque.net) Attachment Document title: Premio_Conde_Nast_Hotel_Botanico_The_Oriental_Spa_Garden Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MCURVVJDCW [6] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 909363 11-Nov-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=21e66d356c145d49f50ea2c1b22f0025&application_id=909363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8d0a582d44bd2d6e1bda94846f8543c1&application_id=909363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ea8476d4b33aa92aa7a746c8520ba395&application_id=909363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=70f5211ce969288268938ef9469db420&application_id=909363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2b87b21c077e680bebd7a783a70e107b&application_id=909363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7a8b2b0da7cbdd2bbad5303695de31d4&application_id=909363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 11, 2019 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)