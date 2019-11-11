Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2019 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 203.3142 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13326174 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 28325 EQS News ID: 909449 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 11, 2019 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)