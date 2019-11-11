JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 9M & 3Q 2019 Results Conference Call Invitation 11-Nov-2019 / 13:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *11 November 2019* *Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan"* *9M & 3Q 2019 Results Conference Call Invitation* On Monday, 18 November 2019 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK) will be hosting a teleconference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 9M and 3Q 2019 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 9M and 3Q 2019 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 15 November 2019. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 207 194 37 59 Russia: +7 495 646 93 15 Confirmation Code: 39368017# Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: https://webcasts.eqs.com/halykbank20191118 [1] Presentation will be available starting from 18 November 2019 at: https://halykbank.kz/en/investors/investor-presentations [2] and at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 18 November 2020. _About Halyk Bank _ Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019. In July 2017, the Bank purchased majority stake in Kazkommertsbank JSC - the second largest Bank in Kazakhstan by total assets - and merged it fully in July 2018. With total assets of KZT 9,059.1 billion as at 30 June 2019, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 641 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. _ For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.kz [3]_ - ENDS - *For further information please contact:* *JSC "Halyk Bank"* Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Margulan Tanirtayev +7 727 259 04 53 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 28487 EQS News ID: 909423 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a7a48814993846319c2f08c78b38857e&application_id=909423&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b0c0813d635ff4b97dda5ac826ed7b82&application_id=909423&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8a26e6a0f792e550d0808b3280508b84&application_id=909423&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

