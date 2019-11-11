Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros" or "the Company"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced the planned theatrical release of Andhadhun in cinemas in Japan on November 15th. Andhadhun is an Indian black comedy crime thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan. The engaging thriller starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte was originally released theatrically in India and internationally to widespread critical acclaim. The film was produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures and distributed internationally by Eros International.

Andhadhun has already been screened and appreciated by the audience of multiple nationalities and cultures in various parts of the world including China, Korea, Russia and Kazakhastan.

Speaking on the announcement, Kumar Ahuja, Chief Operating Officer, Eros International Media Ltd, said "Eros Now's legacy of entertaining the masses with the best of Bollywood films is a well-established territory. We are keen on sharing this exciting highly captivating narrative with the audience of Japan and hoping they will enjoy and embrace the film it just as much as the viewers did from the other parts of the world."

