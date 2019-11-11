The company says its network is the largest fleet of batteries under virtual power plant management worldwide.A year after agreeing to work together, Japanese conglomerate Itochu and energy storage company Moixa have deployed 10,000 residential storage systems with a cumulative capacity of 100 MWh. Moixa, which uses its Gridshare software to create a virtual power plant (VPP) by aggregating the batteries, claims the fleet of devices it manages in Japan is the largest operated by an artificial intelligence system worldwide. The Gridshare software taps weather data, a residential load profile for ...

