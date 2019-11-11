The global styrene butadiene (SB) latex market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005329/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global styrene butadiene (SB) latex market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Paper processing is the largest end-user application for SB latex. SB latex is widely used as a binder for coated/pigmented paper and paperboard coatings. Over recent years, the paper industry has increased the use of SB latex owing to the growing demand for coated, moisture-proof paper, and release paper. In addition, the ban on plastic bags across the world is expected to further increase the demand for such paper products. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global styrene butadiene latex market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31157

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for emulsion polymers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market: Increasing Demand for Emulsion Polymers

Emulsion polymers such as SB latex are increasingly being used in various applications such as paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and paper and paperboard manufacturing. This is due to the low VOC emission and absence of flammable constituents. The growing demand for high-quality coated paper, paperboards, and fabrics has increased the use of SB latex emulsion polymers.

"The rising preference for bio-based latex and the shift in feedstock type are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global styrene butadiene (SB) latex market by application (paper processing, fiber and carpet processing, glass fiber processing, adhesives, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growth of various end-user industries such as construction, pulp and paper, paints and coatings, and packaging in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005329/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/