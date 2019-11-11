iFabric Corp. Renews Agreement with the North Face

MARKHAM, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / iFabric Corp. hereinafter referred to as ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA.TO), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), has renewed its license agreement with The North Face®, a division of VF Outdoor LLC., ("VF"). The agreement is for a further term of four years and provides The North Face® with an ongoing license to use PROTX2 in outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment manufactured and distributed by The North Face®.

In terms of the agreement, The North Face® will continue to exclusively use PROTX2 in all of their products that integrate an antimicrobial technology and in turn The North Face receives limited protection in their market segment.

"I am extremely pleased by the signing of this renewal as it continues to show the confidence that The North Face has in IFTNA's industry leading technology, PROTX2", said Giancarlo Beevis, President and CEO of IFTNA. "While PROTX2 is the initial focus of this agreement, we will continue to look at potential technologies to be integrated in The North Face's future product lines as they continue to innovate", concluded Mr. Beevis.

ABOUT THE NORTH FACE

The North Face, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC, was founded in 1966 with the goal of preparing outdoor athletes for the rigors of their next adventure. Today we are the world's leading outdoor brand, creating athlete-tested, expedition-proven products that help people explore and test the limits of human potential. We protect our outdoor playgrounds and minimize our impact on the planet through programs that encourage sustainability. The North Face products are available at premium and specialty retail sporting goods stores globally and we are headquartered in California on a LEED Platinum-certified campus. For more information, please visit www.thenorthface.com.

ABOUT PROTX2:

PROTX2 is effective against a wide range of micro-organisms including mold, mildew, fungi and odor causing bacteria. It provides long-term, effective control of micro-organisms. Its efficacy and safety has been documented in numerous peer reviewed publications, trade articles and certified tests. It is durable to deterioration through repeated washing.

ABOUT iFABRIC:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp www.ifabriccorp.com currently has 26.0 million shares issued and outstanding.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove"), the Company offers a variety of products and services in both of its strategic divisions:

IFTNA is focused on performance apparel as well as proprietary chemical formulations that render fabrics, foams, plastics and numerous other surfaces intelligent, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the consumer.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of lady's intimate apparel products and accessories.

