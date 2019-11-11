SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on achieving savings of $6 million for a fashion retail company.

The case study offers detailed insights into how SpendEdge's category management solution helped the fashion retail company to build better stakeholder relationships in the business and achieve significant savings.

Our category management solutions can help you focus on distinct areas of expenditure, redesign the procurement model, and improve supplier performance.

Business Challenges: One of our clients, a leading fashion retailer was facing predicaments in achieving desired growth and addressing margin problems. They needed a structured approach to manage their categories and sub-categories of spend and improve the efficiency of the procurement function. They were also looking to gain significant insights into ways of making significant process changes while operating in an extremely competitive environment.

"An effective category management strategy is imperative for companies to assess sourcing destinations and monitor supplier performance," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

"An effective category management strategy is imperative for companies to assess sourcing destinations and monitor supplier performance," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

SpendEdge's category management strategy solutions helped the client to:

Remodel their procurement, improve savings, quality, and efficiency of their services.

and efficiency of their services. Conduct an in-depth market analysis to improve their procurement decisions.

Build better stakeholder relationships in the business.

Build better stakeholder relationships in the business.

Outcome: The comprehensive research methodology, which included primary research coupled with qualitative and quantitative data collection procedures carried out by our experts helped the client to improve supplier relationship management and sourcing process. The insights gained helped the client to develop an effective category management strategy and transform their procurement functions. The solution offered further helped the client to achieve savings of $6 million over a 12-month period.

To gain detailed insights into the category management solution offered by our experts to the fashion retail company, request more information.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? We're here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.

