4x programming performance increase for Universal Flash Storage (UFS) programming on LumenX presentations on best practices for automotive Internet-of-Things

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), a leading global provider of advanced data programming and security deployment solutions for flash, flash memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, will demonstrate a 4x increase in performance for UFS device programming for automotive applications on the LumenX programming platform at the international productronica trade show November 12th 15th in Munich, Germany at Hall A2, Booth 205.

"Connected and autonomous cars are driving technology changes that are disrupting the automotive electronics manufacturing processes with the exponential growth in content, management of hundreds of software variants across a global supply chain and the transition to the new UFS flash technology. As the industry's trusted supplier to the automotive market, our customers are asking for help to streamline the programming process, maximize production and reduce costs while delivering the highest quality products," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "Data I/O has met this need by increasing the programming performance for UFS devices on our LumenX platform by a factor of four The combination of programming technology, PSV systems and software applications streamline the programming processes across the globe to deliver maximum production efficiency, quality and reduce costs that is unmatched by any other supplier in the industry."

PSV Family of Programmers The Industry Leader for Automotive Electronics

The PSV family of programming systems is the world's premier automated programming solution with the speed, flexibility, fast changeover and small parts handling to manage any job for the lowest total cost of ownership. Engineered for velocity and versatility, the PSV family combines industry leading robotics handling with revolutionary LumenX programming technology for fastest device programming and highest socket density. The combination of ultra-fast read/write and download speeds, high socket capacity and high throughput allows manufacturers using one PSV system to program what previously required multiple systems to produce. A comprehensive suite of process control software applications streamlines programming job creation and reporting processes meets the demanding process requirements for automotive electronics applications.

With over 275 PSV systems installed globally, existing customers can protect their investments and easily upgrade their PSV systems to support UFS as their production requirements change. The combination of LumenX programming technology in a PSV system delivers the maximum performance, flexibility and throughput for the lowest total cost.

Technology Leadership Presentations at productronica

Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O will present during the following sessions:

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 12th at 1:30 pm Title: "Automotive Flash Memory Growth and the Production Bottleneck Dilemma: Accelerating the Transition from eMMC to 3D UFS in Manufacturing for the Connected Car" Location: Productronica Forum Hall A1 Date/Time: Wednesday, November 13th at 12:00 pm Title: "Secure Programming for the Automotive World: Securing the Connected Car with Hardware Based Security for a Flexible and Secure Manufacturing Strategies" Location: Innovation Forum Hall B2 Date/Time: Wednesday, November 13th at 1:30 pm Title: "Best Practices for X-ray Inspection, Reflow and the Impact of Pre-Programmed Managed NAND Devices" Location: Productronica Forum Hall B2

Learn how to maximize your capital equipment investment with TurboBoost for LumenX at www.dataio.com/lumenx.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

