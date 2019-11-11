James Cammilleri Cultivates Positive Change with Elevating Christian Ministries

James Cammilleri and his wife Sarah founded Elevating Christian Ministries to help strengthen community organizations and empower local churches and pastors to help make a difference

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / James Cammilleri, founder of Elevating Christian Ministries continues to provide unwavering support to the people of Haiti during a time of political unrest. With the population facing fuel, water, and food shortages, ECM has doubled its efforts to instill hope in the local communities.

Despite various school closures and the rising cost of supplies, James and his team continue to prepare and organize the transportation of food to families in need. Teachers sponsored by ECM are reaching out to families with an invitation to come and eat freshly baked bread at the schools.

Amid economic hardships, the team realizes now that their efforts are needed more than ever.

Partnering with New Life Church

ECM has also partnered with New Life Church in Watertown, NY with a goal of supporting an orphanage in Pernier Haiti with their Bread Program. With 42 orphans and 88 children attending the school daily, they wish to make a positive difference by supplying life sustaining nutrition to those in need.

"Say Yes" Campaign

From November 13th to December 31st, select Burger Kings in Western New York will be donating $1 for every Value French Fry purchased in support of Elevating Christina Ministries. As a successful entrepreneur, James is taking advantage of his professional resources to aid his non-profit.

About Elevating Christian Ministries

James Cammilleri is an experienced entrepreneur and philanthropist from Rochester New York. In 2016, James and his wife Sarah founded elevating Christian Ministries - a non-profit organization with a mission to aid the hunger crisis in Haiti. By fostering nutrition and facilitating education, James seeks to elevate communities by providing sustainable support to help local business development.

For more information on How James Cammilleri is empowering communities visit the Elevating Christian Ministries website at http://www.elevating.org/

Or his personal website at https://www.jamescammilleri.com/.

