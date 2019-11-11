ELSE Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition OTC Markets Quotation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. ("Else Nutrition" or the "Company") (TSXV:BABY) (OTC PINK:BABYF) corrects its September 18, 2019 news release by noting that its shares are currently quoted on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "BABYF" and not the OTCQB. The Company has applied to quote on the OTCQB, which is pending approval of the OTC Markets Group. The Company has also applied to have U.S. trades in its shares eligible to be cleared through The Depositary Trust Company (DTC). These steps are intended to both improve the liquidity of the Company's shares and simplify the process of trading, in the US marketplace.

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by OTC Markets Group and designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. To learn more, visit otcmarkets.com.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

The Company is a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or license of innovative plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children and adult markets.

