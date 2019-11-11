The global cut resistant gloves market is expected to post a CAGR close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

With changes in consumer preferences, innovations in cut resistant gloves are growing. Manufacturers are introducing cut resistant gloves that meet the safety standards and provide more dexterity, comfort, and protection. This is turn has increased the sale of cut resistant gloves in end-user industries such as food processing, agricultural, and metal processing, among others.

As per Technavio, the adoption of modular cleanrooms will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Cut Resistant Gloves Market: Adoption of Modular Cleanrooms

Many industrial productions are carried out in critical manufacturing environments or regulated setups. Semiconductor and nanotechnology industries highly rely on modular cleanrooms for contamination control. This is a crucial factor driving the demand for industrial gloves made from polyethylene and polyurethane with low moisture sensitivity, good grip, and high chemical resistance. Thus, the growing need for cut resistant gloves that comply with cleanroom standards will lead the market for cut resistant gloves to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Stringent occupational safety regulations and the risks of physical injuries in labor-intensive industries are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Cut Resistant Gloves Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global cut resistant gloves market by end-users (automotive, metal fabrication, machinery and equipment, construction, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in terms of shares in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the extensive use of cut resistance gloves as protective workwear in various industries, including aerospace, chemicals, automotive production, and construction. Although North America contributes the highest market share, the APAC region is expected to witnessing the highest incremental growth over the forecast period.

