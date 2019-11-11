Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on November 12 11-Nov-2019 / 15:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - November 11, 2019. Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on November 12. Agenda for the meeting of the Supervisory Board: 1) Sberbank's performance for 9 months of 2019 and financial performance for 10 months of 2019. 2) Review of the Sberbank Group Report on Risks for Q3 2019. 3) Results of inspections carried out by the Internal Audit Service of Sberbank for nine months of 2019 and approval of the work plan of the Internal Audit Service of Sberbank for 2020. 4) On the level of development of the compliance system, implemented and planned measures in compliance risk management. 5) Performance of the Internal Control Service in 2019. 6) Corporate governance system at Sberbank. 7) Miscellaneous. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 28509 EQS News ID: 909891 End of Announcement EQS News Service

